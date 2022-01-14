Citigroup (NYSE:C) Announces Earnings Results

Citigroup (NYSE:C) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

C traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.48. 1,812,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,379,222. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.05. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $134.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Citigroup alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citigroup stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Barclays reduced their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.