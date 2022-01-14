Waycross Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Waycross Partners LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Mastercard by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,096 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 173.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,934,000 after acquiring an additional 972,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after acquiring an additional 881,104 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.30.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $369.76. The stock had a trading volume of 95,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,511. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

