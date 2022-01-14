Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Trading Up 3.3%

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)’s share price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.44 and last traded at $23.43. Approximately 27,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,392,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.07.

Get Tenaris alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.78.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tenaris by 952.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tenaris by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 338.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.