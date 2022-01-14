CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.29

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.27, with a volume of 408417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.18.

CEU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.24.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$596.40 million and a P/E ratio of 9.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$314.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

