Short Interest in Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Grows By 812.5%

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 812.5% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded Informa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of IFJPY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 16,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,972. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33. Informa has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

