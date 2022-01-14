Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $303.22.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 86.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 80.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

PODD stock traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.36. The stock had a trading volume of 29,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,915. Insulet has a 52-week low of $218.28 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.44.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

