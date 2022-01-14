Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQX. lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Equinox Gold stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.58. 317,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,474. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.80. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.53 and a twelve month high of C$13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 4.62.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$308.66 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.7799999 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

