$46.15 Million in Sales Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will announce $46.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.40 million and the lowest is $45.90 million. CrossFirst Bankshares posted sales of $44.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year sales of $181.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $183.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $188.74 million, with estimates ranging from $185.10 million to $193.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

CFB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse purchased 7,400 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $109,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,770 shares of company stock worth $203,205. 9.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.87. 893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,873. The firm has a market cap of $808.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.35. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

