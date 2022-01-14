AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 982,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,870 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $93,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,929,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,997,000 after acquiring an additional 536,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,957,000 after acquiring an additional 765,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

PM traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $102.69. 80,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,937,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day moving average of $97.18. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.34 and a 12-month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

