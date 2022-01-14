Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of IWM traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.21. 2,216,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,675,354. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.40 and its 200 day moving average is $223.71. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

