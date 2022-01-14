Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 283 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PayPal were worth $38,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in PayPal by 183.7% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 64.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in PayPal by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.20.

PayPal stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.04. The stock had a trading volume of 263,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,440,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.40 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $209.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.15 and a 200 day moving average of $246.81.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.