Rainicorn Trading Up 61.4% Over Last 7 Days (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded up 61.4% against the US dollar. Rainicorn has a market cap of $58.04 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00062602 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00075259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.47 or 0.07632772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,629.74 or 0.99218164 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00068223 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,362,378 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RAINIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.