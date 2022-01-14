KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Down 86.2% in December

KT Co. (NYSE:KT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 576,300 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the December 15th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 675,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE KT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. 24,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,184. KT has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in KT by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 56,672 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in KT by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 124,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in KT by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 23,104 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in KT by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 153,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 17,094 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in KT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

KT Company Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

