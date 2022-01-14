Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 85.8% from the December 15th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:HQL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,738. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $22.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 276.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

