Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $20.43 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,393 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.90. The company had a trading volume of 338,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,597,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.76 and its 200-day moving average is $153.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Summit Insights cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.87.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

