Scotiabank Raises Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$65.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATZ. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.86.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of TSE:ATZ traded up C$0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$59.47. 380,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.29. Aritzia has a one year low of C$25.40 and a one year high of C$60.64. The stock has a market cap of C$6.59 billion and a PE ratio of 66.01.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$350.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$302.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total value of C$499,460.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.75, for a total transaction of C$288,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$747,842. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,008 shares of company stock worth $3,299,145.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.