Scotiabank Lowers H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$15.25

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.46.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 722,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,039. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.20. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.99 and a 1-year high of C$17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.72.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Rutman purchased 15,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,401.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,329,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,866,572.38. Also, Director Alexander Danial Avery purchased 32,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$518,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 207,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,353,400. Insiders purchased a total of 92,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,113 over the last 90 days.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

