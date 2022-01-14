Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Raised to C$6.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TVE. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.02.

Shares of TSE TVE traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.64. 2,021,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,758. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.28 and a twelve month high of C$4.72.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$211.53 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Martin Malek purchased 55,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,772.73. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 521,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,872,439.89. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total transaction of C$271,572.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,152,848 shares in the company, valued at C$8,783,619.84. Insiders have purchased a total of 60,383 shares of company stock worth $217,618 over the last quarter.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

