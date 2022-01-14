Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given New C$15.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$15.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.39% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WDO. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.75.
Shares of WDO stock traded down C$0.52 on Friday, reaching C$11.10. 358,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,050. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$7.78 and a twelve month high of C$13.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.73.
In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$219,612.60. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total transaction of C$169,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,780 shares in the company, valued at C$130,758.60.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
