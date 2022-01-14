Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given New C$15.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$15.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WDO. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.75.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Shares of WDO stock traded down C$0.52 on Friday, reaching C$11.10. 358,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,050. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$7.78 and a twelve month high of C$13.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.73.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$67.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$219,612.60. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total transaction of C$169,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,780 shares in the company, valued at C$130,758.60.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.