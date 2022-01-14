STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will post $147.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.52 million and the lowest is $144.50 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $129.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year sales of $561.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $559.10 million to $563.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $645.74 million, with estimates ranging from $642.42 million to $649.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

STAG traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $43.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.30. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $48.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAG. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, TNF LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

