Barr E S & Co. Has $494,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Barr E S & Co. decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,112,965,000 after buying an additional 741,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,537,000 after buying an additional 1,385,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,230 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,929 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,415 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock remained flat at $$81.32 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 246,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,512,449. The company has a market cap of $205.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

