Boston Research & Management Inc. Sells 32 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Boston Research & Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.9% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,321,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,394,000 after purchasing an additional 143,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $465.19. 512,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,962,914. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $468.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.96. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $369.65 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

