Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $79.54 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 30.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,344,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,191 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $79,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.64. The company had a trading volume of 181,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,426,398. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average of $62.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

