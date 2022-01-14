Tredje AP fonden Makes New $4.21 Million Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in United Rentals by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after buying an additional 1,096,080 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 513.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,294,000 after buying an additional 431,029 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $112,760,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,304,000 after buying an additional 225,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $68,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.70.

Shares of URI traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $334.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,558. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $350.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.22 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

