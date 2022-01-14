Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 1.1% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,666,797. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $178.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

