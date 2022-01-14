The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,875 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $18,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

NYSE SCHW opened at $93.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $95.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $1,044,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,185,428 shares of company stock valued at $97,611,276 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

