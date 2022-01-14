$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Magnachip Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:MX traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $20.27. 27,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,644. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $941.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 16,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

