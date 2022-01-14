Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.08.

MI.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares set a C$26.25 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$26.25 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,775. The stock has a market cap of C$887.95 million and a P/E ratio of 8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.05. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$18.37 and a one year high of C$25.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

