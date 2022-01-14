Analysts Set Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Target Price at $92.19

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.19.

Several brokerages have commented on BYND. Piper Sandler raised shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 98.1% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth $74,665,000. Ossiam raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 49.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 17.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth $267,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BYND traded down $6.04 on Friday, hitting $64.79. 178,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,955,388. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

