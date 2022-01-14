$50,000.00 in Sales Expected for BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) will report $50,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BioCardia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $60,000.00. BioCardia also reported sales of $50,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full year sales of $580,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $500,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioCardia.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 72.74% and a negative net margin of 1,237.37%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on BioCardia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:BCDA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.72. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,529. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. BioCardia has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioCardia by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 166,396 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCardia by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCardia by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

