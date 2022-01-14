32,263 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 99,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 97.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,464,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,360,000 after purchasing an additional 132,221 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 42,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 101,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.24.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.42. 1,447,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,523,203. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $239.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

