TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 236 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after buying an additional 808,192 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $22,056,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.21. 52,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,277,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.51.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

