Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up 1.6% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,165,000 after purchasing an additional 430,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,204,000 after purchasing an additional 574,442 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,715,000 after acquiring an additional 174,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.23. 42,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

