Waycross Partners LLC Sells 1,620 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Waycross Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Fluor by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1,670.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 49,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLR traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.87. 19,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $25.68.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

