Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Shares Down 3.2%

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)’s share price was down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $218.80 and last traded at $219.48. Approximately 1,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 566,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.77.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

