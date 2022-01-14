CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.29

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.27, with a volume of 408417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CEU. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.24.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$596.40 million and a PE ratio of 9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$314.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

