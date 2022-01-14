Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 2,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 533,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

MKFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markforged has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.55.

Get Markforged alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $113,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,329 shares of company stock valued at $139,070.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKFG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth $44,312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth $27,948,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markforged by 193.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,120 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth $17,592,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Markforged during the third quarter valued at about $16,400,000. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

About Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.