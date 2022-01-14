Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) shares traded up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.44 and last traded at $23.43. 27,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,392,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

TS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.78.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 338.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 409.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 55,487 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 952.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 7.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

