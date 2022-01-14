Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Update

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 812.5% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IFJPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Informa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Informa stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.26. 16,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,972. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33. Informa has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $16.70.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

