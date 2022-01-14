Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) Short Interest Update

Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,860,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PCLI traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,394,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,674,552. Protocall Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Protocall Technologies Company Profile

Protocall Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage company, which engages in the management of entertainment facilities. It offers Oceans Five, which include live events, full club, restaurant, and onsite practice facility. The company was founded by Bruce Newman in December 1992 and is headquartered in Fruitland, ID.

