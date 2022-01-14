Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) Short Interest Update

Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,860,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PCLI traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,394,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,674,552. Protocall Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
Protocall Technologies Company Profile
See Also: Beta
Receive News & Ratings for Protocall Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protocall Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.