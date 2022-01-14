Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in December

Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,860,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCLI traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 4,394,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,674,552. Protocall Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Protocall Technologies Company Profile

Protocall Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage company, which engages in the management of entertainment facilities. It offers Oceans Five, which include live events, full club, restaurant, and onsite practice facility. The company was founded by Bruce Newman in December 1992 and is headquartered in Fruitland, ID.

