Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Titan Capital Management LLC CA

Titan Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 10.4% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.75. 95,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313,758. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.87 and its 200-day moving average is $232.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

