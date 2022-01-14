Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Short Interest Up 1,150.0% in December

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 1,150.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

LDSCY stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. 2,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4157 per share. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th.

LDSCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

