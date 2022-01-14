Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Short Interest Up 1,150.0% in December

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 1,150.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSCY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. 2,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 4.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LDSCY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

