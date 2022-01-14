Pier Capital LLC Has $11.57 Million Stock Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,354 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $11,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 155,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

ALLO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. The company had a trading volume of 37,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,110. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.71. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $39.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

