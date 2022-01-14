Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading Up 3.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $161.00 to $178.00. The stock traded as high as $163.66 and last traded at $163.13. 361,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,985,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.18.

AMAT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 104,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,460,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 270,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,640,000 after buying an additional 25,026 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 411.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.