Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $133,850,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

Shares of AMD traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $133.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,377,100. The company has a market capitalization of $161.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.31.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,583,812.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,047 shares of company stock worth $74,643,874 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

