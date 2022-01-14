Pier Capital LLC Has $13.77 Million Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Kornit Digital accounts for 1.4% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Kornit Digital worth $13,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Shares of KRNT traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,124. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $181.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 260.02 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.69.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

