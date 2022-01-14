Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $45,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of FAST traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.26. 112,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,588. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

