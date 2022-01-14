Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,931,522 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $163,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.47. The stock had a trading volume of 693,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,716,012. The company has a market capitalization of $235.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.96. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

